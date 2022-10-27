Kent State Picked Fourth in MAC Preseason Women’s Basketball Poll

CLEVELAND – The Kent State Women’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the Mid-American Conference, as the 2022-23 MAC Coaches’ Preseason Poll was announced on Thursday (Oct. 27).

The Golden Flashes received 103 points from the league’s 12 head coaches. Toledo was selected as the favorite to win the regular season title with 143 points. The Rockets received 11 first-place votes. The other first-place tally went to Ball State, which finished second with 130 points. Bowling Green was third with 109 points.

Kent State returns six of its top seven scorers from last season, led by seniors Katie Shumate and Graduate student Lindsey Thall who have previously garnered All-MAC Honorable mention accolades.

The Flashes will host Mercyhurst for an exhibition contest at the MAC Center on Nov. 3 as final preparation for the season opener against Florida State, which is part of a doubleheader with the men’s basketball team on Nov. 10.

Season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online or by calling the Ticket Office at 330-672-4455.

2022-23 MAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll (First Place Votes)

1. Toledo – 143 points (11)

2. Ball State – 130 points (1)

3. Bowling Green – 109 points

4. Kent State – 103 points

5. Northern Illinois – 99 points

6. Western Michigan – 91 points

7. Ohio – 61 points

8. Akron – 50 points

9. Eastern Michigan – 46 points

10. Buffalo – 40 points

11. Miami – 35 points

12. Central Michigan – 29 points

MAC Tournament Champion: Toledo (9), Ball State (3)

Preseason All-MAC First Team

Ally Becki, Ball State

A’Jah Davis, Northern Illinois

Quinesha Lockett, Toledo

Peyton Scott, Miami

Sophia Wiard, Toledo