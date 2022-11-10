Kent State Opens Women’s Basketball Season Thursday Night Against Florida State

The Kent State Women’s basketball team gets the 2022-23 regular season started Thursday night against Florida State at the MAC Center. The game will be part of a doubleheader and will tip approximately 38 minutes following the conclusion of the men’s basketball game against Baldwin Wallace, which is scheduled to begin at 5 pm

Fans will have the opportunity to watch two games for the price of one, as those in attendance at the men’s basketball are invited to stay for the Women’s game.

Led by seventh-year head coach Todd Starkey , the Golden Flashes are ranked No. 20 in the preseason Mid-Major Top 25 poll that was released on Nov. 1. Kent State defeated Mercyhurst, 72-40, in its Lone exhibition contest last Thursday.

Guard Katie Shumate and forward Lindsey Thall lead a veteran group that brings back six of its top seven scorers from a year ago. Shumate, an All-MAC Honorable mention selection during her first two seasons as a Flash, was the team’s top scorer last season at 12.1 points per game. Thall averaged 11.4 points and a career-best 5.2 rebounds per contest. The 2021 MAC Honorable mention and two-time MAC All-Defensive Team selection is Kent State’s career leader in three-point field goals (218) and ranks second in blocked shots (172).