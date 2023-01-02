Kent State men’s basketball will play Western Michigan on Tuesday

The game: Kent State vs. Western Michigan, 7 pm Tuesday at the MACC

TV/radio: ESPN+ / Kent State Radio Network

Records: Kent State is 10-3 following a sweep of New Mexico State (73-63) and UTEP (47-46) on Dec. 21-22 at the Sun Bowl Tournament. Western Michigan is 4-9 after losing to No. 15 Wisconsin 76-66 on Dec. 30.

The coaches: Rob Senderoff is 229-142 in his 12th season at Kent State. Dwayne Stephens, who spent 19 seasons as Assistant Coach at Michigan State, his alma mater, is in his first season at WMU.

Series history: Kent State leads 67-56, having won the last two meetings, both during the 2020-21 season. KSU won 80-54 at home on Jan. 9, 2021, and 76-69 in Kalamazoo on Dec. 16. The Golden Flashes are 42-15 all-time vs. WMU at home.

