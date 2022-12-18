Kent State men’s basketball plays Concord (W. Va.) on Sunday

The game: Kent State vs. Concord, 5 pm Sunday at the MACC

TV/radio: ESPN+ / Kent State Radio Network

Records: Kent State is 7-3 following a 67-58 win at Cleveland State on Dec. 10. Concord is 7-3 after a 93-82 win over Frostburg State (Md.) on Dec. 10.

The coaches: Rob Senderoff is 226-142 in his 12th season at Kent State. Todd May, a 2001 Graduate of Ohio, is 90-84 in his seventh season at Concord.

Series history: Kent State leads 1-0, defeating Concord 89-59 in November 2019.

Kent State lineup: Projected starters are 6-1 R-Sr. Sincere Carry (17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists per game); 6-8 R-Sr. Miryne Thomas (11.5, 5.3, 0.5), 6-1 R-Jr. Giovanni Santiago (7.9, 1.9, 2.3), 6-3 R Sr. Malique Jacobs (13.2, 4.0, 2.8) and 6-9 Soph. Cli’Ron Hornbeak (6.6, 6.7, 0.4).

