Kent State men’s basketball defeats Cleveland State Vikings

CLEVELAND — The Kent State men’s basketball team had won six consecutive games against Cleveland State.

Saturday was no different, as the Flashes defeated CSU 67-58.

“This was a game that we really needed,” Kent State Coach Rob Senderoff said. “We needed to get ourselves back in the win column, and I thought we competed well against a team that has had success lately.”

The Vikings had won six of their last seven games.

KSU improved to 7-3 on the season and is now 2-3 on the road. Cleveland State fell to 6-5 ― this was only its second loss at home.

The Flashes started the game by scoring eight points off turnovers and took an 11-1 lead.

“We were committing a lot of fouls on defense early on; that was frustrating to see,” Senderoff said. “But we were able to make stops when we needed to throughout the game.”

