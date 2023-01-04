Kent State Golden Flashes Women’s basketball plays Buffalo Bulls

The game: Kent State vs. Buffalo, 7 pm Wednesday at the MAC Center.

TV: ESPN+

Records: Kent State is 8-3 after a 72-69 overtime win over Coppin State on Saturday. Buffalo (5-4, 0-0) has won four consecutive games, including a 58-49 decision at St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

The coaches: Todd Starkey is 108-80 in his seventh season at Kent State and 273-174 overall. Becky Burke is in her first season at Buffalo after compiling a career record of 113-55 in six seasons at Embry-Riddle, Charleston (W. Va.) and USC-Upstate. Burke was a member of Louisville’s national runner-up team in 2009.

Series history: Kent State leads 30-23 and is 17-8 vs. the Bulls at the MAC Center. But Buffalo has won the last meetings, including 82-64 in Kent on Feb. 26, 2022.

