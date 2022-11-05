Kent State basketball plans to Chase titles behind Veteran backcourt

Dealing with lofty expectations is certainly nothing new for the Kent State men’s basketball program, which hasn’t suffered through a losing season since 1997-98.

But expectations are especially high for the 2022-23 Golden Flashes, who reeled off 14 consecutive wins before falling to Rival Akron in the 2022 Mid-American Conference tournament Championship game. Three of the top four scorers return from last year’s 23-win squad to form one of the top backcourts in the country. Reigning MAC player of the year Sincere Carry (senior), fellow all-conference performer Malique Jacobs (senior) and veteran guard Giovanni Santiago (junior) lead Kent State into the upcoming season along with sophomore VonCameron Davis, who started 19 games last winter.

