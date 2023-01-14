Kent McCullough resigns as Turpin head coach

One Eastern Cincinnati Conference football program is searching for another head coach.

Kent McCullough, who spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Turpin High School, resigned Friday afternoon, the school announced.

McCullough Resigned to take a Coordinator role for another Greater Cincinnati program, per Turpin Athletic Director Tony Hemmelgarn.

McCullough, who was just the third head coach in Turpin High School football history, went 32-27 during his six-season tenure. He led the Spartans to an ECC Championship in 2019 and went to the Playoffs three times (2019-2021), recording a playoff win in 2020.

Turpin was ninth in the ECC last season after finishing 1-9, which was only McCullough’s first losing season since his inaugural campaign in 2017 when the Spartans went 4-6.

“I first want to thank Kent and the entire staff for the hard work and leadership provided during his tenure. They were all part of a great group and I do appreciate their group,” Hemmelgarn said in a press release. “I have already heard from some of our kids and parents, and I know our staff made great relationships with many of the kids in the program. We certainly hope to retain most of our assistants, and we do with Kent much success in the future .”

Hemmelgarn said the position for Turpin’s head football Coach will be posted externally and internally and will remain open for applicants until it is filled. Interested coaches are instructed to contact the Turpin Athletic department.

“We will turn over every stone to bring in the perfect person to lead our program into the future,” Hemmelgarn said. “It’s way more important to us to hire the right person than just any person. Many great days are ahead for the Spartans.”