Kent Johnson scores late for the Blue Jackets in a 2-1 loss to Dallas

By the time Kent Johnson’s spinning backhand shot crossed the goal line, there were just 14.3 seconds left for the Blue Jackets to try to mount a comeback against the Dallas Stars.

The rookie forward’s goal broke up the shutout for Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, but it was too late for the Blue Jackets to truly get themselves back in the hunt. Although they trailed by just one goal through two periods, the Stars added an empty-net goal before the Blue Jackets were able to get on the board, leaving a hole too big to climb out of in the game’s final minute as the Stars won 2 -1.

“Heck of an effort,” Coach Brad Larsen said. “Thought we played very well. We lose (Yegor Chinakhov) right away, he gets one shift, so we’re a little bit juggling some lines. I thought Daniil (Tarasov) was excellent.”

