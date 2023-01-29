Kent Johnson Scores 10th Goal of the Season but Blue Jackets Lose 3-1 to Kraken
Another loss ends the road trip.
Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and Kent Johnson scored his 10th goal of the year but the Blue Jackets lost 3-1 to the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Saturday.
1st Period
Former Blue Jacket Alexander Wennberg almost got the Kraken on the board at 7:56 with a wrist shot from the right circle, but Merzlikins made a nice save going from right to left.
Morgan Geekie opened the scoring at 8:39 with a wrist shot from the high slot over Merzlikins’ right shoulder.
#SeaKraken Geekie goal pic.twitter.com/0SlqJKpKxZ
— Coby Maeir (@CobyMaeir) January 29, 2023
Seattle took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission with a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal.
2nd Period
Ryan Donato nearly doubled Seattle’s lead on a Breakaway at 4:50 but his forehand attempt hit the post and was cleared by Andrew Peeke.
Merzlikins kept the Columbus deficit at one at 6:58 when he robbed Yanni Gourde’s wrist shot from below the right circle with his glove.
Wennberg got Revenge against the team that drafted him at 8:33, finishing a nice feed from Jordan Eberle at the doorstep to give Seattle a 2-0 lead.
#SeaKraken Wennberg goal pic.twitter.com/qmO8WdAjp0
— Coby Maeir (@CobyMaeir) January 29, 2023
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
F
|BLUE JACKETS
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
SEA KRAKEN
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
Merzlikins had to make another great save, this time while the Blue Jackets were on the power play at 14:10 when he denied Jared McCann’s shot from the left wing on a two-on-zero Rush caused by a Johnny Gaudreau turnover.
Johnson got the Jackets on the board at 18:58 with a Wicked wrist shot from the high-left slot that went into the top right corner after Jack Roslovic set him up after a neutral-zone takeaway.
#CBJ Johnson (10) goal pic.twitter.com/A1OAQCobuI
— Coby Maeir (@CobyMaeir) January 29, 2023
The Blue Jackets trailed 2-1 after the second period and the Kraken took a 27-13 edge in shots on goal into the third period.
3rd Period
Roslovic had a great chance to tie the game at 4:29 with a wrist shot from the left slot, but it was denied by Philipp Grubauer.
Seattle doubled its lead after Tim Berni turned the puck over to Eeli Tolvanen, who fired a wrist shot from the high-left slot past Merzlikins at 5:39.
#SeaKraken Tolvanen’s goal pic.twitter.com/LiycTXTP1T
— Coby Maeir (@CobyMaeir) January 29, 2023
Kirill Marchenko had a chance to cut the Columbus deficit in half at 7:06 with a shot from the left circle, but Grubauer made a glove save.
Cole Sillinger had a golden opportunity to score from the slot on a half-open net at 7:26 but his shot was blocked by Vince Dunn on his way.
Geekie nearly scored his second goal of the night at 14:58 when he Rang a wrist shot from the right circle off the iron.
The Blue Jackets pulled Merzlikins in favor of an extra skater with under three minutes left in regulation.
Patrik Laine had a chance to cut his team’s deficit in half with a slap shot from the top of the right circle at 17:52 but he hit the post.
Statistics
-
Shots on Goal: CBJ 25-31 SEA
-
Faceoff %: CBJ 54.8-45.2 SEA
-
Power play: CBJ 0/2-0/2 SEA
-
Takeaways: CBJ 4-11 SEA
-
Giveaways: CBJ 4-5 SEA
-
Blocked shots: CBJ 14-14 SEA
-
Hits: CBJ 12-15 SEA
-
5-on-5 stats (via naturalstattrick.com):
-
Expected Goals (xG): CBJ 1.50-2.47 SEA
-
Chances (CF): CBJ 37-55 SEA
-
Shots (SF): CBJ 17-29 SEA
-
Scoring Chances (SCF): CBJ 19-25 SEA
-
High-Danger Chances (HDCF): CBJ 9-9 SEA
-
Injury Update
Gustav Nyquist was placed on IR with an upper-body injury that will sideline him indefinitely. Nick Blankenburg and Adam Boqvist missed tonight’s game with upper-body injuries.
Next Up
The Blue Jackets are back at it on Monday for one last game before the all-star break as they host the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena at 7 pm ET on Bally Sports Ohio.
The club Returns from the break on Friday, Feb. 10 as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena at 7 pm ET on Bally Sports Ohio.