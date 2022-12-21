Kent City girls basketball showcases Championship pedigree in win over Hart

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

Kent City senior guard Lexie Bowers (24) attempts to make a pass as Hart’s Abby Hicks (3) defends. (Photo courtesy of Krisha Wainright.)

KENT CITY – Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers were unfazed as they left the huddle to start the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s non-conference Showdown with Hart.

The Playmakers for the Kent City girls basketball team glanced at the scoreboard and noticed the Eagles were trailing the Pirates by five points with just eight minutes left in regulation.

When action resumed, the dynamic duo kept their emotions in check and continued to do what they’ve done throughout their varsity careers – make winning plays in crunch time that helped their team close out games.

The Eagles finished the game on a 21-10 run thanks to some timely buckets on offense and a clinical performance from the free-throw line to fend off Hart for a well-earned 58-52 win from Kent City High School.

“We have had games like that before and our schedule this year has been really tough,” said Bowers after the game. “Our schedule is usually tough, so we’ve expected that. It sucks when a team comes back like that, but you can’t get nervous. We were just relaxed and we went with it.

“We actually shoot probably 40 (free throws) a day at every practice, so that’s a big part of our game. We try to make sure that if a game does come down to the point where free throws matter that that’s not the reason we lose and we seal the deal with that.”

Bowers finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Kent City, while Geers added a team-high 23 points and seven rebounds to go with four assists. Hailey Kamphuis added 11 points, including three Pivotal 3-pointers, while Abby Pecynski grabbed seven rebounds.

“Hailey (Kamphuis) hit two big 3-pointers for us in the fourth that allowed us to retake the lead and then we were able to go into that (stalling offense) halfway through the quarter and our girls handled the pressure well and knocked down our free throws,” said Kent City head Coach Aleah Holcomb. “I was just really proud of their composure down the stretch.

“(Lexie and Maddie) are great leaders and they really handled Hart’s pressure well and made plays for us when we needed it. They knocked down their free throws at the end of the game and pretty sure closed things out for us.”

Tuesday’s game between Kent City and Hart could potentially be a precursor to a regional tournament matchup for the two programs. If that’s the case, the Eagles believe they gained a psychological edge if they were to meet again.

“It’s huge because they’re one of the best teams in Division 3 and we already know that we’re probably going to see them in the regional semifinals or finals,” said Bowers, who is signed to continue her basketball career at Northwood University next season. “Just knowing that we have a win over them now and we can work to get better on things when we face them again will hopefully help us win by a bigger margin next time.”

Kent City has done a fair share of winning in recent years including back-to-back trips to the Division 3 state championship game the past two seasons. If they are going to return to the Breslin Center this March, they’ll need role players to add key contributions in big moments.

“Those players mean a lot to our team and people don’t see the little things that they do for us,” said Holcomb. “At the end of the game, they were the ones stepping over on help-side defense and getting rebounds and handling the pressure well and disturbing the ball in transition, so they play an important role for us and they showed that tonight.”

For Hart, a down-to-the-wire Clash with a potential state Championship contender will only fuel the competitive fire of a group that showed glimpses of its own Championship pedigree but not quite enough to close the door on what could have been a Pivotal road win.

“We had a great effort in the third quarter, but I thought we were flat in the first half,” said Hart head Coach Travis Rosema. “The third quarter was an awesome run by us, but we have to continue that into the fourth quarter. They have a great team and they made some big shots and knocked down their free throws, so credit to them.

“We have some good drivers who do a good job of getting the rim but you have to be able to finish once you get there. If we made our layups tonight it could have been a completely different story.”

Addi Hovey scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Hart, while Aspen Boutell added 13 points and Abby Hicks had 11 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

“I just have a good group of girls,” added Rosema. “Addi is Addi. She’s a phenomenal athlete and Abby is a good scorer and (Mariana VanAgtmael) usually does a good job of knocking down shots for us and she had some hustle plays tonight that really helped us during our run.

“She found a way to impact the game despite not hitting the normal amount of shots that she’s capable of. When she’s knocking down shots it really changes the game for us. Makayla Rockwell made some big shots for us tonight too, so we had contributions for a lot of different players.”

Despite the loss, Rosema believes his program is on the cust of Championship contention and should be viewed as such.

“I’m very happy that we were able to get together three years ago and start playing them because going up against (Kent City) shows us the level that a Championship team plays at and where we need to go to get there,” he added.

“I feel like our program is pushing towards being recognized with teams like Kent City. I feel like we’re reaching the point where when you talk about D3 schools on the west side of the state that are Championship contenders, you have to start mentioning us.”

