Kenston, NDCL Talents Shine in Regional Art Competition

Mara DuBay’s effort to Capture her best friend, Sara Strongosky, preparing to lead their high school dance team in an Acrylic portrait was not only one of the most challenging pieces she’s ever worked on, but one she’s most proud of.

The Kenston senior garnered a gold key award, as well as the Sue Wall Painting Award, from the Cleveland Institute of Art for her painting titled, “Showtime.”

“Because I wanted to try my hand at painting portraits, my first thought was to paint Sara because she is such a close friend,” DuBay said. “I chose to portray her involvement in the dance team due to its relevance and importance to her, just like art’s importance to me. Out of all the pieces I completed this year, I was the proudest of this piece as it was my first Acrylic portrait and took the longest to complete.”

Dubay also received a silver key award for a colored pencil piece titled, “Main Squeeze,” as well as two Honorable Mentions for an ink piece called, “Fear Factor,” and a chalk pastel piece called, “Grim Reaper,” as part of CIA’s 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition. The Sue Wall Painting Award — named for a well-known Cleveland painter and CIA supporter — is given to the top painting in the CIA’s tri-county region and comes with a $100 prize.

An opening reception Jan. 14 in the Reinberger Gallery at CIA in Cleveland showcased hundreds of winning pieces, as students from Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties gathered to receive their Awards and connect with fellow artists.

“Even just being able to see my art in a gallery alongside other Talented artists is a big Honor for me,” DuBay said, adding she is Grateful for all the support she received from teachers and family members as she has learned and developed as an artist.

The senior plans to further her art education next year in college as an illustration major with a concentration in concept art.

“Art has opened the door for many amazing experiences,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to paint and sell commissioned pet portraits and am currently working on illustrating a children’s book for a local community member. Overall, through continuous learning and practice, I have developed a skill and passion that I know will be life-long.”

DuBay was one of 1,443 students from 68 schools who submitted a total of 3,195 entries in the art and writing categories. She was also one of five students from Kenston whose work was recognized. Combined, Kenston students earned a total of four gold key awards, six silver key Awards and nine Honorable Mentions for their art submissions.

This year’s competition had the highest number of participating schools and educators than ever before, according to CIA, which celebrated its 43rd year as regional affiliate.

“For the past 100 years, the Awards have honored the exceptionally creative ways in which American teenagers tell stories, share their perspectives and challenge us to see the world in a new light,” said Valerie Temple, CIA’s director of continuing education and community Outreach . “This is a Landmark year in the history of the scholastic art and writing awards, which celebrates 100 years since the Awards were established by Maurice R. Robinson, the founder of Scholastic Inc., in 1923.”

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin once again held its own in the art category with 34 students garnering 45 Awards — up from 36 Awards in 2022.

The district tied with Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights for the most students awarded in the art competition, according to the CIA. Twelve were gold key awards, 14 were silver key awards and 19 were honorable mentions.

NDCL photography teacher George Yaniga believes submitting their work is incredibly positive for his students because it allows them to showcase their dedication and efforts in a competitive environment.

“We hope our students gain a sense of pride, accomplishment and resolve, regardless of being recognized or not in the competition,” Yaniga said. “We are so tremendously proud of the recognition our students received, but we also expect all of the students, win or not, to maintain a strong sense of accomplishment, resolve in making high-quality work and pride in their craft.”

NDCL senior Paige Fisher led her school with four awards, including two gold keys for her photo submissions titled, “epiphany” and “that’s when.”

She credited Yaniga, whom she had for all four years, for giving her a safe space to grow her passion.

“Without such a passionate teacher, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said. “Being given the opportunity to participate in the scholastic art and writing competition is truly a blessing, but to win is the icing on the cake. I cannot even begin to express how grateful I am to be recognized for these awards. My art is an expression of who I am, and for that expression to be acknowledged is truly incredible. This expression is meaningful to me in ways that words cannot describe. Not only is my art being seen, but I am being seen as an artist. I think that is all anyone with a passion for art truly wants.”

NDCL senior Krista Duffy also nabbed two gold key Awards for her photo submissions, titled, “Unspoken Words” and “Holy Ground.”

“It feels very exciting,” Duffy said. “A lot of time and energy went into creating the photos, so having them validated and picked from a large number is very rewarding.

This expression means that I can visually communicate my emotions. It allows me to understand a unique way to process the world around me.”

She thanked Yaniga for creating an atmosphere where expression and creativity are nurtured — a goal Temple also shares in.

“I hope these students are getting creative Sparks from the world around them, the events of their personal lives, the people they meet and all the interesting things they are learning both inside and outside of school,” Temple said. “Inspiration is all around us and it’s amazing to see the ways these students are already harnessing their creativity and translating their ideas into impressive works.”