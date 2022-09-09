Kenrich Williams: One of the Most Underrated Players in the NBA

One of the most important players on the young Oklahoma City Thunder roster is Kenrich Williams. Earlier this offseason, the veteran forward inked a four-year, $27.2 million extension to stay in Oklahoma City for the remainder of his prime.

In the 2022-23 season, he’s set to make just $2 million as a member of the Thunder. This is incredible value for a young team, as he’s productive on the court but also one of the most important pieces off as well. A veteran leader, he’s helping to implement a great culture for the young prospects around him moving forward.

