Kenrich Williams: One of the Most Underrated Players in the NBA

One of the most important players on the young Oklahoma City Thunder roster is Kenrich Williams. Earlier this offseason, the veteran forward inked a four-year, $27.2 million extension to stay in Oklahoma City for the remainder of his prime.

In the 2022-23 season, he’s set to make just $2 million as a member of the Thunder. This is incredible value for a young team, as he’s productive on the court but also one of the most important pieces off as well. A veteran leader, he’s helping to implement a great culture for the young prospects around him moving forward.

This is what makes him so underrated around the league. He’s not the most flashy player in the NBA, but he’s one of the most impactful role players.

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently released a list of every team’s most underrated player. No surprise, Williams was the Thunder’s player that made the cut.

Last season, Williams produced 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just 21.9 minutes per contest. He also was one of the team’s best defenders and knocked down 33.9% of his triples.

Moving forward, teams will continue to attempt to trade for Williams like they have the past two seasons. Whether the Thunder decide to move him for the right price or keep him around long-term, Williams is a Spectacular role player and one of the most underrated in the entire NBA.

