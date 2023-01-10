KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 8 Gonzaga

For the final time as a member of the West Coast Conference, the BYU men’s basketball team will host Gonzaga on Thursday night in the Marriott Center. The Zags, who are undefeated in WCC play, were ranked no. 8 in the latest AP poll. Below is a recap of the Analytical projections for BYU-Gonzaga.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, expects a relatively close game between BYU and Gonzaga. Kenpom gives BYU a 34% chance to pull off the upset with an expected final score of 77-72 in favor of the Zags.

