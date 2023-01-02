Kenny Pickett’s heroics keep Steelers alive (again), as intangibles become tangible

Kenny Pickett stepped into the huddle on Sunday night to face, arguably, the most significant moment of his young NFL career.

Down by four points on the road against the Rival Ravens, the 24-year-old quarterback stood 80 yards from the game-winning touchdown … or just four minutes and 16 seconds from the Steelers’ flickering playoff hopes being extinguished.

“There was no doubt when we got in the huddle that we were going to go down there and win,” Pickett said.

They sure did.

Pickett led the Steelers on an 11-play, 80-yard drive. They punctuated the prime-time moment on third-and-8 from the 10. After a low snap, Pickett scrambled to his left, evaded one pass rusher and hit running back Najee Harris along the sideline with 56 seconds remaining for the game-winner touchdown.

The drive lifted the Steelers to a 16-13 win over the Ravens. At least for one more week, Pittsburgh’s postseason dreams remain alive after a second-consecutive, last-minute touchdown strike from Pickett.

GO DEEPER NFL playoff picture at Week 17: Steelers need help from Jets, Bills to make postseason

“Can’t say enough about our young Q,” Coach Mike Tomlin said. “They smile in the face of it. He’s always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him to be that guy.”

The Steelers’ game plan through the first 55 minutes was a return to their ground-and-pound roots, as they leaned on Harris to chew up yardage and clock. The second-year running back carried the load for his first 100-yard game of the season. The success on the ground was more significant considering the Ravens entered ranked third in the league in rushing defense.

But in the make-or-break moment, it was time to put the ball in Pickett’s hands.

The Rookie had played a solid enough game to that point, protecting the ball and staying within himself. However, the Steelers stalled on each of their first two red zone trips and managed only nine points despite four drives of at least 11 plays. While the Steelers had been leaning on the running game all night, Pickett had thrown for just 104 yards before that final drive.

As is often the case with Pickett, in the biggest moments, his game is at its best. With the game and the season on the line, Pickett completed 5 of 6 passes for 64 yards.

“It’s just finding a way, man,” Pickett said. “You don’t really care how it gets done as long as it gets done.”

He converted one chunk play for 20 yards to perhaps his favorite target, Pat Freiermuth. On the next play, he showed confidence in former Scout team receiver Steven Sims when he fit the ball in a tight window — throwing with anticipation and placing the ball just beyond the outstretched arm of Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton — for a 28-yard gain that set the stage for the touchdown.

KP ➡️ SIMS 📲 Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/E0NYNUAdNa pic.twitter.com/OXXgqsxNmD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 2, 2023

“It was one of those timing and trust things that he was gonna bend in front of that safety,” Pickett said. “They made a hell of a catch, and it was a huge play for us.”

The Steelers (8-8) have now rallied all the way back from 2-6 to climb to .500 for the first time since Week 2. They’ll still need some help to make the playoffs. The Jets have to beat the Dolphins, who could be their third-string quarterback, in Miami. The Bills, who will be playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, need to knock off the Patriots in Buffalo. And, of course, the Steelers need to beat the Browns in Pittsburgh.

GO DEEPER Group film sessions, new ‘ground rules’ and Festivus: Inside the Steelers’ second-half surge

Whether the Steelers get the help they need remains to be seen. But whether the season extends beyond next week or not, Pickett’s game-winning drive has provided another tangible piece of evidence of his growth and the makeup that attracted the Steelers to him in the first place.

See, think back to Pickett’s pre-draft process and the attributes that made him a first-round prospect. They brought great experience as a 24-year-old. A good arm. Prototypical size. Nice anticipation. Above-average mobility. The list goes on.

Beyond any physical trait or quantifiable metric, the thing that stuck out was the “it” factor. Former coaches and teammates consistently gushed over these intangible qualities in Pickett. They called him a winner. Others used the term “gamer.” At Pitt, he possessed a palpable confidence and an understated swagger that rubbed off on teammates and made a difference in crunch time.

GO DEEPER Kenny Pickett, the swaggering, trash-talking Goliath-slayer, is ready for his moment

After going through early growing pains and the natural adjustment process that comes with being a rookie, Pickett is finally beginning to reveal that quality at the NFL level.

He’s starting to make a habit of producing his best moments in prime time. They did it a few weeks back in Indianapolis on Monday Night Football, leading an 11-play, 75-yard drive to win the game. They did it last week to help lift the Steelers past the Raiders on a night that was much more emotional than the average Week 16 game due to the Unexpected death of Franco Harris.

GO DEEPER ‘Win for Franco’: Steelers Honor No. 32, cap emotional night with Storybook comeback vs. Raiders

And now, he’s done it again.

It’s one thing for a quarterback to believe in himself. From the moment Pickett knocked off No. 2 Miami in his first college game in 2017, he’s displayed that swagger. He said after the game, “No matter what field I walk on, I feel like I’m the best player there.”

While Pickett still has plenty of room to grow, especially when it comes to finishing drives that aren’t in crunch time, he’s beginning to win over teammates (and maybe the rest of the league), as that confidence leads to results.

“Confidence that I’ve always had in myself is showing up on the field, and I think guys are starting to feel that, which is always good,” Pickett said. “Going into a huddle and seeing how confident everybody is, as a quarterback, you know they have a lot of belief in you, and I have a lot of belief in the guys in that huddle. When that’s there, you definitely have a shot.”

(Photo: Jessica Rapfogel / USA Today)