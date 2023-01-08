Kenny Perry Reveals He Quit Golf To Care For His Wife With Alzheimer’s

In a heartfelt interview, Kenny Perry revealed he gave up playing professional golf in order to care for his ailing wife Sandy, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The 62-year-old turned pro in 1982 and picked up 14 PGA Tour wins as well as 10 Champions Tour titles but, with his wife’s condition deteriorating, hasn’t teed it up competitively since 2021.

