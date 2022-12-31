Kenny Payne ‘not sugarcoating’ rivalry

Kenny Payne can’t remember who delivered the message.

What the Louisville basketball Coach does recall is that it came soon after he arrived at U of L as a player in the summer of 1985. He and his fellow Cardinals freshmen were shooting around at the old Crawford Gym when “a gentleman that was close to the program” gathered them in a huddle for a chat.

“Let me explain to you what Louisville basketball is,” Payne said the man told the newcomers. “No matter what happens in the season, you beat Kentucky, you’re making a lot of people happy.”

It was Payne’s first real introduction to the weight of this state’s biggest basketball rivalry.

It’s stuck with him.

Louisville head Coach Kenny Payne gave a worried glance at the scoreboard as the Cards fell to Lipscomb 75-67 at the Yum! Center in downtown Louisville Tuesday night. December 20, 2022

Through four years as a Louisville player; through 10 seasons as John Calipari’s Assistant on the Kentucky staff; into his first season as head coach back at his alma mater.

And now, with the first Cards-Cats game in his new gig set for Saturday, Payne is passing on what he knows.

“It’s definitely a big deal,” Louisville freshman Kamari Lands said. “The coaches emphasize it a lot that it’s not a normal game. It’s a really important game, especially for us and the community here, to beat Kentucky. Even when I first got here, there was a big emphasis, like, ‘Beat Kentucky, beat Kentucky.’ That’s what a lot of people say. So I know how important it is here and I’m definitely ready for it.”

