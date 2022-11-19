Kenny Payne Louisville men’s basketball 0-3 start Maui Invitational

Kenny Payne can’t get a win.

But although he’s 0-3, the Louisville men’s basketball Coach doesn’t feel like he’s coaching losers, doesn’t feel down about his program, even as his winless Cardinals brace for this week’s Maui Invitational.

“I am in no way discouraged,” Payne said last week. “I’m getting phone calls every day: ‘Are you OK? Are you losing your mind?’ Not at all. Matter of fact, I feel more encouraged. Because I see kids trying.”

As the Cards prepare for three games in paradise — starting with a Monday meeting with No. 9 Arkansas — Payne is concerned less with the stiffer competition and Serene setting than the dark skies swirling around his players.

