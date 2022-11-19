Kenny Payne Louisville men’s basketball 0-3 start Maui Invitational

Kenny Payne can’t get a win.

But although he’s 0-3, the Louisville men’s basketball Coach doesn’t feel like he’s coaching losers, doesn’t feel down about his program, even as his winless Cardinals brace for this week’s Maui Invitational.

“I am in no way discouraged,” Payne said last week. “I’m getting phone calls every day: ‘Are you OK? Are you losing your mind?’ Not at all. Matter of fact, I feel more encouraged. Because I see kids trying.”

As the Cards prepare for three games in paradise — starting with a Monday meeting with No. 9 Arkansas — Payne is concerned less with the stiffer competition and Serene setting than the dark skies swirling around his players.

Slow start:Just how bad is Louisville basketball’s 0-3 start? Let’s put it in historical context

“I’ll just say, I asked them ‘Do you feel there’s a black cloud over you?’ Payne said. “To a man, ‘Yes.’ You determine that black cloud. Nobody else. Let’s get it off of you.”

A win is the best way to do it, but that’s asking a lot against the Razorbacks (3-0), the 13th-ranked team at college basketball analytics site KenPom.com. For comparison’s sake, Louisville’s three losses have come to teams ranked 230th, 192nd and 191st.

The Hogs force turnovers on 28.4% of their opponents’ possessions, ninth-most in Division I according to KenPom. That’s an especially alarming number given that the Cards commit turnovers on 24.5% of their possessions. That Ranks 327th of 363 DI programs.

“That’s a problem that basically says that we are beating ourselves,” Payne said.

But Payne has tried to Foster an optimistic atmosphere, and no matter what he says about the dark cloud hanging over his players, they’re saying the right things about what lies ahead.

If there’s reason for optimism against a loaded Maui field, it’s perhaps that a year ago, Louisville played the best basketball of its 13-19 season at the Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship, where it beat Mississippi State and Maryland to bring home a tournament title .

“We bought into it as a team (in the Bahamas),” guard El Ellis said. “So I feel like this could be our turnaround as well. We just got to continue to keep our heads up, continue to believe that we’re a really good team and we’ll be fine.”

There’s also the narrow nature of Louisville’s losses.

The Cards almost completed a late comeback against Bellarmine. They lost on a buzzer-beater to Wright State. Ellis made a layup just after the buzzer that would have beaten Appalachian State. All three losses came by one point.

“We all know we’re three points combined from being 3-0,” guard Mike James said. “And I think if we’re 3-0 it’s a lot of different feelings in this room and a lot of different questions in this room. So, as a team, we know we’re right there.”

Payne insists he doesn’t “even care about the record.”

Long view:Kenny Payne has a long-term plan for Louisville basketball. What will define success?

“And I know that sounds strange,” they said. “Do I believe that we are losers? Well, in no shape, form or fashion. Do I believe that we have stuff to learn? Yes.”

So he’s tried to keep his focus there.

He’s stressed to his players that cleaning up small mistakes can have a big impact on an outcome. He’s told them to fight harder, to set screens, to grab rebounds. To do all the little things.

“We can’t afford our group to take things for granted,” Payne said. “That’s offensively and defensively. Don’t assume anything.”

His players say Payne is delivering that message the same way he has since Day 1. There’s been no Massive mood swing, no postgame locker-room eruption.

“One of the main reasons why I think our team is still together and we know we’re right there is because of him,” James said. “After every loss, his mood hasn’t changed. He’s been the same person, been the same coach, been coaching us the same way.”

Even as losses mount, Payne said, “I can’t let them feel like failures.”

“There is no black cloud,” Payne said. “If there is — if there is — you take it off. And we’ll do it together.”

Reach Louisville men’s basketball Reporter Brett Dawson at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @BDawsonWrites.