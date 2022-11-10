Kenny Payne era begins with loss

Kenny Payne has preached all preseason that it’s not about the record for his Louisville men’s basketball team this season.

As the Cardinals’ first-year Coach puts it, U of L in this rebuilding year will “win or learn.”

On Wednesday, Bellarmine crossed town to the KFC Yum! Center and delivered the first lesson. The Knights — in their third season as a Division I program — shocked the Cards 67-66 to spoil Payne’s debut as coach.

Bellarmine led by as many as 14 points in the first half and by 12 with 4:41 to play before a late Louisville Rally gave the Cards a chance for some magic. U of L scored the game’s final 11 points, holding the Knights without a point in that final 4:41.

