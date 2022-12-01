Kenny Payne asks players ‘Have you given up?’

Maybe the answer didn’t matter.

Maybe the story was that Kenny Payne had even asked the question.

Maryland routed its Louisville men’s basketball team 79-54 on Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center, and after the latest in a string of sloppy losses, Payne gave his players a chance to come clean.

“We did not compete. We did not fight. We didn’t meet their intensity,” Payne said. “At times, it looked like we gave up. I asked the guys if that was the case: ‘Have you given up?'”

For the record, the Cardinals insisted they haven’t — “We told him no,” guard El Ellis said — but no matter what he was told, it’s notable that Payne asked.

Kenny Payne:Louisville basketball players ‘have to see their work pay off’ with a win

