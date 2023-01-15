Kenny McIntosh says Farewell to Georgia football, heads to 2023 NFL Draft

The leading rusher from both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff wins in its 2022 National Championship season is headed to the NFL. Senior tailback Kenny McIntosh announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

“First, I would like to thank God for the ability to play the game I love on the No. 1 college football team in the country,” McIntosh said, via his personal Instagram account. “I never would have been as successful without his love, gifts, and talents.”

“Secondly, I’d like to thank my family for their many sacrifices over these past four years that helped me along my journey. You’re my support system and I’ll always be grateful for everything you all have done.

“Thirdly, to my coaches and coaching staff, you’ve helped me to become a better man both on and off the field. Thank you for the opportunities! “Last but not least, to my teammates, Back to Back Champions! ‘How bout them Dawgs?’ I’ll cherish the Brotherhood we shared for life.

“Now, as I enter the 2023 NFL Draft I’m Grateful for all the Memories and even more excited for the next chapter of my life! Go Dawgs, Kenny McIntosh, Blueprint.”

In the 65-7 win over TCU that clinched back-to-back titles for Georgia, McIntosh led the Dawgs with 50 rushing yards on eight carries. McIntosh finished with 126 yards and a touchdown on 10 touches in the 42-41 Peach Bowl win over Ohio State, leading the team with 70 rushing yards on only five carries. McIntosh almost had two touchdowns in the CFP semifinal but was tripped up on a Breakaway run to the end zone that saw him go down unassisted at the Buckeyes’ 10-yard line.

“Snipers,” McIntosh said when asked what tripped him up. “I knew we were going to score on the next play. I was just mad at myself.”

McIntosh led Georgia with 1,334 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns this season, averaging 6.94 yards per touch. For reference, James Cook had 1,012 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on 140 touches during Georgia’s 2021 National Championship season. McIntosh ends his career with 279 carries for 1,582 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 76 catches for 861 yards and four touchdowns. His 2,443 yards from scrimmage are 13th all-time among running backs at Georgia and his 20 touchdowns are tied with James Cook, Jimmy Poulos, and Horace King for 17th. McIntosh is the all-time leader among Georgia running backs with 76 career receptions for 861 yards. McIntosh did this while playing behind D’Andre Swift, Brian HerrienCook, and Zamir White during his first three seasons at Georgia, while also sharing touches with Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwardsand Branson Robinson as a senior. They discussed in the week leading up to the national championship how Georgia made it work with so many talented tailbacks on the roster.

“Just like a brotherhood,” McIntosh said. “We don’t hate or discourage anything. We want guys to be successful, especially in this room, the running back room. We know what people have done before us, and we know that our time is going to come. Our time is up with that. Just whenever you’re being called, you’re prepared. So we are happy for a young guy like Branson to go out and get carries and show his time as a freshman. I remember guys being happy for me to go out as a freshman and get carries. It showed my capabilities and stuff like that. And those guys were just happy for me and just brought me in as a brother.

“That’s kind of what I’ve been trying to, as a running back group, we’ve been trying to do. It’s a brotherhood. That’s why you decide to come to Georgia and stuff like that, take time throughout the day to listen to it, freshmen or anybody. Makes you closer. Work as a team, as a brother. Off the field, see each other. Guys have known each other for years, you know what I’m saying because that’s the type of relationship we have. It’s not even just the running back room. Every room, and every person on this team is connected, and we buy into that so much. Got us to where we are now.”

Following his performance in the Peach Bowl, McIntosh was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowlwhich will be played at 2:30 pm ET on February 4, 2023, in Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be televised on the NFL Network.

According to ESPN, McIntosh is the No. 142 overall prospect in the draft and the No. 6 running backs.

“I compare myself to, like Alvin Kamaraa guy that can run and catch,” McIntosh said. “Christian McCaffrey who can run routes and get mismatches on defenses and stuff like that.”