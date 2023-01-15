Kenny McIntosh Declares For NFL Draft

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia’s leading rusher in 2022, is headed to the NFL Draft. McIntosh made the announcement on his Instagram.

In 2022, Kenny McIntosh became just the third SEC player to rush for 500+ yards, have 500+ yards receiving, and accumulate 10+ touchdowns. The Ft. Lauderdale native came to Georgia as the No. 10 running backs in the class of 2019, per 247Sports.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button