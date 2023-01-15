Kenny McIntosh Declares For NFL Draft

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia’s leading rusher in 2022, is headed to the NFL Draft. McIntosh made the announcement on his Instagram.

In 2022, Kenny McIntosh became just the third SEC player to rush for 500+ yards, have 500+ yards receiving, and accumulate 10+ touchdowns. The Ft. Lauderdale native came to Georgia as the No. 10 running backs in the class of 2019, per 247Sports.

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations:

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal)

Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)

Jacob Hood, OL (Portal)

MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

