Kenny Logan Jr. says returning to Kansas football in 2023 is what’s best

LAWRENCE — Kenny Logan Jr. had made his mind up.

This was before Logan had played a game this season for Kansas football. This was before the senior safety had played his part in the Jayhawks’ first Bowl eligible season since 2008. Logan, Entering the 2022 campaign as one of Kansas’ top talents, was going to make this his last year with the Jayhawks.

But then came the season itself, and the ups and downs Logan and the Jayhawks (6-6, 3-6 in Big 12 Conference) experienced. Then came the feedback on how he was doing, some good and some bad. And as he thought about the future, how he’d be able to put himself in the best position to be successful down the line, Logan said he decided towards the end of the regular season that he would in fact return to play one more year at Kansas in 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button