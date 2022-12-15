Kenneth Walker III to return

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III was removed from the Week 15 injury report.

What it means in fantasy: Walker III is expected to play after missing last week’s game against the Panthers due to an ankle injury. Three of the Seahawks’ past four games have resulted in fewer than 70 rushing yards, including 46 yards against Carolina with both Walker and DeeJay Dallas out. Fantasy Managers can trust Walker as a low-end RB2 against a 49ers defense that ranks fourth in run stop win rate.

Going deeper: Walker III leads all rookies with nine rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 449 rushing yards. He’d scored 12 or more Fantasy points in the seven games prior to Week 13.

The news: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: Stevenson sustained the injury on Monday night against the Cardinals. At this point, it seems unlikely he’ll play on Sunday, but Stevenson has a chance if he practices by Friday. Damien Harris was limited in Wednesday’s practice. There is a good chance Harris will be active against the Raiders on Sunday after missing the past two games with a thigh injury. Harris can be viewed as a solid RB2 against a Las Vegas defense that gives up the seventh-most Fantasy points per game to running backs.

The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks and WR Robert Woods did not practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Burks suffered a concussion against the Eagles in Week 13 after Philadelphia safety Marcus Epps hit him in the end zone on the Titans’ second drive of the game. After entering the concussion protocol, he was ruled out of Tennessee’s Week 14 game. Burks has yet to practice this week, which is not good. Woods is dealing with an illness. The practice status of both receivers should be monitored by Fantasy Managers on Thursday and Friday. The absence of either receiver would lead to more opportunities for tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo who had season highs in both targets (6) and Fantasy points (18.5) against the Jaguars on Sunday.

The news: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. did not practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury.

What it means in fantasy: Wilson suffered the injury on Sunday Night Football against the Chargers and isn’t trending in the right direction heading into Week 15. His availability ahead of Saturday’s game against the Bills should be monitored by Fantasy managers. Raheem Mostert becomes a must-start if Wilson is out, but if he plays, neither player could receive substantial snaps, making it hard for Fantasy Managers to trust them.

The news: Jets WR Corey Davis did not practice on Wednesday due to a concussion.

What it means in fantasy: Davis took a knee to the helmet following a reception in the first quarter of Week 14’s game against the Bills. They recently missed a month thanks to a knee injury. Practice participation on Thursday would be a positive indicator of Davis’ availability against the Lions on Sunday. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims would be given more targets if Davis is ruled out.

The news: Texans WR Nico Collins and WR Brandin Cooks did not practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Collins is dealing with an injury to his foot, while Cooks is suffering from a calf injury. They both missed the Cowboys game last week, and both are trending towards being ruled out against the Chiefs on Sunday. Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett Jr. could once again be the Texans’ top receivers. They are both on the flex radar against the Chiefs. My preferred option is Moore, who scored 22.4 Fantasy points last week.

The news: ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said a decision on adding WR Odell Beckham Jr. has to be made “sooner rather than later.”

What it means in fantasy: The Cowboys recently signed TY Hilton on Monday to a one-year deal that guarantees him $600,000 for the remainder of the season. Following his first practice Wednesday, Hilton said he spent 10 hours a day the past two days learning the Cowboys’ system. The signing of Hilton may lead some to believe that a Dallas and Beckham Jr. partnership is unlikely, but Jones has refused to confirm it. Regardless, despite the name value, neither Beckham Jr. nor Hilton should be on Fantasy managers’ radars for the Fantasy playoffs.

The news: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Moore must be struggling to recover from a groin injury sustained in Week 11 after playing only two snaps. In eight games, he caught 41 passes for 414 yards and a touchdown. Moore did not exceed 100 receiving yards in a game this season. They did however have five games with 10 or more Fantasy points, including two with 18 or more. Greg Dortch should see a bump in targets and is on the flex Radar for Fantasy Managers in Deeper leagues. A torn ACL will also sideline Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season.

