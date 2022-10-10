Kenneth Omeruo Scores Wonder Goal for Leganes in Win Over Tough Opponents ▷ SportsBrief.com

Leganes on Sunday, 9 October, ended their winless run in the Segunda Division as they beat Cartagena 2-1

Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo was in action for Leganes for 82 minutes and scored his side’s first goal

Omeruo and his teammates will want to build on their win over Cartagena in their subsequent games

Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo on Sunday evening, 9 October, scored a fine goal for his side Leganes in an away 2-1 win over Cartagena to end their winless run this season.

Going into this battle against Cartagena, Omeruo and his teammates had failed to win any of their last four games, in which they lost three and Drew 1.

Leganes’ players were however determined to get something nice against Cartagena and they did themselves lots of good by recording a win even though they had to come back from a goal down.

Who scored the first goal between Cartagena and Leganes?

There was no goal between these two sides in the first half, but Cartagena came out stronger in the second half and took the lead in the 55th minute through Borja Valle, according to the report is Complete Sports.

Omeruo restored parity for Leganes in the 59th minute before Juan Munoz Munoz got the winner in the 74th minute.

The Nigerian defender did not finish the match with Leganes, as he was replaced with eight minutes left to the final whistle.

With the win over Cartagena, Omeruo and his teammates at Leganes are now occupying the 20th position on the Segunda Division table with seven points after 9 games.

