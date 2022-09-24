Kennesaw’s Smith Gilbert Gardens receives Georgia Council of the Arts Grant

Kennesaw’s Smith Gilbert Gardens received a grant from the Georgia Council of the Arts (GCA) as part of more than $3.1 million dollars the GCA is disbursing to arts organizations for fiscal year 2023.

In total, 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants.

“The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding Classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “The 253 Grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring people more back to work while Enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special.”

“Support from GCA’s Project Grant has allowed the Gardens to bring new outdoor sculptures to the Kennesaw community,” says Guest Experience Manager Vanita Keswani. “It provides opportunities to K-12 students, university students and visitors in art education – all while inviting local resources to expand the impact of Art Blooms. We have been encouraged and excited to see additional support from local foundations, district school departments and businesses become a part of a City public art program.”

>> To read the complete press release from Smith Gilbert Gardens visit this link

About Smith Gilbert Gardens

Smith Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw is on the site of the Hiram Butler home, built about 1880.

According to the gardens’ mission page :

In 1970, Mr. Richard Smith and Dr. Robert Gilbert bought the Hiram Butler House and surrounding acreage in Kennesaw, Georgia. Over the following 35 years, they realized their dream of developing the house and grounds, with an emphasis on unique plantings and thoughtfully positioned sculpture.

The 17-acre complex of specialized gardens is now a City of Kennesaw botanical garden.

Gardens include a Bonsai Exhibit, Palladino Camellia Garden, tea house and waterfall area, Rose Garden, and Conifer Display.

The Smith Gilbert Gardens are also designated a wildlife habitat by the Atlanta Audubon Society.