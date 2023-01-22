Kenner Discovery building $12.3M athletic, arts center | News

The Jefferson Parish School Board is loaning the nonprofit that oversees Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy $5.2 million to build a new “1,000 seat multipurpose facility.”

The “Discovery Arts and Athletics Performance Center” will be located at the charter school’s campus off Vintage and Loyola drives in Kenner and will include a gymnasium, stage and locker rooms, according to Patty Glaser, CEO of Discovery Schools.

Instead of having to travel to other campuses, Kenner Discovery’s 1,400 middle and high school students will be able to stay put for basketball practices, theater productions, band performances and more thanks to the new facility.

The project will break ground in April and the facility should be ready by May 2024, Glaser said. It’s expected to cost around $12.3 million to build, according to a cooperative endeavor agreement the School Board adopted Wednesday night.

On top of the $5.2 million loan, the nonprofit is funding the project with $3.7 million in federal Pandemic aid, $450,000 from the Louisiana state Capitol budget and $800,000 in private donations, according to the agreement.

The Discovery Health Sciences Foundation, which operates four charter schools in Jefferson Parish educating 2,900 students, will repay the loan with interest over the next 20 years.

Kenner Discovery’s Lower School, which has 1,000 students grades K-4, will also use the facility for ceremonies and other events, Glaser said.

When it is not in use by Kenner Discovery, the facility will be available to Jefferson Parish’s traditional public schools, according to the agreement.

Lowest bids and change orders

The School Board on Wednesday also selected contractors and signed off on change orders for several other construction projects across the district.

It accepted the lowest bid of $7.17 million from Gootee Construction to fully replace the HVAC system at West Jefferson High School; $3.53 million from Gallo Mechanical to fully replace the HVAC system at Tom Benson School; and $3.42 million from Taylor Enterprises of Louisiana for the construction of a new eight-classroom building at Ellis Elementary School.

All three bids came in costing higher than what the board had originally budgeted.

The board increased its budget for parking and drainage Improvements at Greenlawn Terrace Elementary School from $250,000 to $520,000 and upped its spending on a temporary facility for Fisher Middle-High School at the former West Bank Community School from $4.7 million to $4.9 million.

The board also accepted the lowest bid of $243,150 from Pivotal Engineering to replace the roof at Johnson Gretna Park Elementary School.