Kennedy Todd-Williams a key to the team’s success

The UNC Women’s Basketball team looks to make a deep run in the tournament again this year and Kennedy Todd-Williams will be a key piece of their success.

Junior guard Kennedy Todd-Williams looks to continue to build on a successful sophomore campaign this season for the UNC Women’s basketball program. The Jacksonville, North Carolina native has already been named to Kelly Gramlich’s top five wings in the ACC.

2021-2022 Season In Review

Todd-Williams averaged 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game during the 2021-2022 season. She played a key role in the Tar Heels’ success and tournament run. Her game in the second round of the NCAA tournament vs Arizona was her best of the season, as she finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

She started all 32 games for the Tar Heels and was third on the team in scoring. Todd-Williams’ scoring average nearly doubled from her freshman season.

What to Expect in 2022-2023

The expectation for 2022-2023 is that Todd-Williams will continue her growth and take another step forward this season. Her ability to play off of Deja Kelly gives the Tar Heels multiple weapons that will require other teams to account for. Her contributions this season will be critical for the Tar Heels to take the next step forward and make it even further in the NCAA Tournament.

Bold Prediction

My bold prediction is that Todd-Williams will be a First-Team All-ACC player this season. She will finish the season right behind Kelly in scoring and lead the Tar Heels on a deep tournament run come March. She will make the leap this season, just as she did between her freshman and sophomore campaigns.

