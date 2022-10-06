Kennedy Sets Single-Season Goals Record as Badgers Top Coyotes

Next Game: Truckee Meadows Community College 10/8/2022 | 11:00 a.m October 08 (Sat) / 11:00 am Truckee Meadows Community College History

It was a record-setting Thursday as Snow College’s Skye Kennedy became the all-time leader in single-season goals as the Badgers defeated the College of Southern Nevada 18-0.

The Badgers came out firing and scored three goals within the first few minutes of action. Madelyn McQueen got things started as she found the back of the net off a centering pass from Kennedy. Mayu Yamamoto would extend the lead a few moments later from a Fiona Jensen pass.

Kennedy scored her Scenic West Athletic Conference leading 14th goal of the season to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead. She took a midfield pass from Yamamoto all the way down the field. The Coyote goalie mishandled the ball and Kennedy finished the job. Kennedy paid it forward a few minutes later as she fed Jensen who Shook her defender with some fancy footwork and scored from point blank.

McQueen and Yamamoto would each score goals to give the Badgers a 6-0 lead midway through the first period.

Kennedy recorded her fifteenth goal of the season in the 11thth minute to become Snow College’s all-time leader in goals for a single season. Kennedy took a pass from Ellie Hokanson down the field on a breakaway. With only the goalie to beat, Kennedy faked right to left and tapped in Snow College’s seventh goal of the game.

“It’s a special accomplishment,” Kennedy, a freshman from Las Vegas, Nevada, said. “It was my goal from the beginning of the season to break the record. I know I wouldn’t have been able to do it without [my teammates]. They helped me all the way through.

Laila Spring capped off the first half scoring on a rebound to give the Badgers an 8-0 lead.

Kennedy recorded a hat trick and opened the scoring for the Badgers in the second half. She took a Breakaway pass from Katheryn Alderman and found the back of the net. Skye would score two more goals later in the match to give her five total and 18 on the season.

“Hopefully I can continue to score this season and then come back next season and break the record again,” Kennedy said.

Jensen, Yamamoto, and McQueen would each finish with hat tricks. Snow College would score 10 goals in the second half, three from Kennedy, two from Jensen, and one each from Yamamoto, McQueen, Emma Young, Makenna Conley and Maya Jones.

Snow College was dominant defensively and did not allow a single shot throughout the match. The Badgers put 54 total shots with 37 shots on goal. It is the Badgers sixth shutout of the season.

With the win, the Badgers improve to 8-1-1 overall and 5-1-1 in SWAC play. The Badgers will turn around and face Truckee Meadows Community College Saturday at 1:00 pm in Ephraim. For video streaming and live stat information, visit snowbadgers.com.