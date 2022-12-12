Kennedy Sets New All-Time Career Win Record

Chestnut Hill, Mass – Head Coach Jason Kennedy got his 81st career win at BC this past Saturday, passing former Head Coach Andrea Leonard finished with 80. Kennedy, who is finishing up his fifth season as Head Coach on Wednesday for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship has set the record in over one less full season then Leonard who had a seven year tenure on The Heights.

This has been a record setting season for Kennedy’s team and the best season the program has ever had since its Inception in 1990. They set the program record for most wins in a single season with 23, (previous was 20), they have won more postseason games in a single season (4, previous was 1) then ever before and will be playing for their first postseason Championship in program history as well.

Coach Kennedy arrived at Boston College after spending the previous three seasons as a member of the USC Women’s volleyball staff, the last two as the team’s associate head coach. Over three seasons at USC, the Women’s volleyball program compiled a record of 75-25 and made three appearances in the NCAA Tournament. During his final season at USC, Kennedy and the Trojans advanced to the NCAA regional final. It marked the program’s 27th consecutive NCAA appearance and the 35th all-time. In 2015, Kennedy helped guide his team to the 2015 NCAA regional final while playing a key role in the recruitment and development of AVCA National Player of the Year Samantha Bricio. From 2011-15, Kennedy served as the technical director for both the men’s and women’s volleyball programs at USC. In that role, Kennedy was responsible for the preparation of all team Scouting reports and game plans and in-game strategy. He also oversaw video analysis, exchange, and distribution for both programs. A native of Honolulu, Kennedy was the setter and team captain at Santa Clara from 2004-07, where he received bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology. In 2009, Kennedy earned his Master’s degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco.

The Eagles will travel to Des Moines, Iowa to face the Drake Bulldogs in the NIVC Finals on Wednesday at 7 pm The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.