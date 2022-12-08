Kenion makes decision about football career

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Traevon Kenion made an announcement about his football career on Thursday afternoon.

Kenion wrote that he “will be stepping away from football” in a post on social media. Theyit’s also confirmed with TheBigSpur that he will not play in the Gator Bowl later this month.

“First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4-years-old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. Gamecock nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin.

“I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here. I’ve been talking with my family, doing a lot of praying to decide what the best decision would be for my future.”

This season, Kenion caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. In 2021, he had four receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Kenion is the third tight end to leave the South Carolina football team this week. Austin Stogner entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, and has since committed to Oklahoma. Jaheim Bell jumped into the Portal on Wednesday. His next stop could be Florida State.

From Kenyon‘s GamecocksOnline profile…

Athletic and versatile tight end who can contribute in both the running game and the passing game… now in his fourth year in the program, took a big leap forward in 2021 and looks for an even more productive role in 2022… has appeared in 19 contests over his first three seasons.

2021 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Became a contributor to the Gamecock offense at the tight end position… played in all 13 games, including one start… used primarily as a blocker, but caught four passes for 49 yards with a touchdown… best game came at Texas A&M when he caught two passes for 20 yards, including his first career touchdown… had a season-long 18-yard reception against Florida.

2020 (Redshirt Freshman)

Reserve tight end who saw action in each of the final three games… did not record any statistics… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2019 (Freshman)

Enrolled at South Carolina during the spring of 2019… was able to participate in the final part of spring drills… saw limited action in three contests in the fall… appeared in the Charleston Southern, Appalachian State and Texas A&M contests… did not record any statistics … redshirted… named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Wake Forest (NC) High School… played both receiver and defensive end… the Cougars posted a 13-0 season in 2018 under head Coach Reggie Lucas, advancing to the state Championship in Class 4AA… logged 38 receptions for 746 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior… had 68 career receptions for 1,429 yards and 23 touchdowns… selected to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa Bay following his senior season… previously attended Monroe High School… also competed in basketball and track & field… rated the 19th-best player in the state of North Carolina, the 19th-best tight end in the country and No. 450 overall in the 247Sports Composite.

PERSONAL

Traevon Lemont Kenion was born Jan. 4, 2001… is a criminal justice major.