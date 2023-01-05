KenGI-Port’s Carolyn Bourgeault goes almost 300 minutes without conceding a goal

Two seasons ago, the Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey team finished the season 0-6. It was the only Federation team to finish winless, but despite the struggle, a bright spot for the team was Carolyn Bourgeault, the team’s starting goalie since her eighth-grade year.

“We were in every game because she kept us in there, but we could never get over that hump because we were a very young team,” Coach Jeff Orlowski said. “Our team has grown up now and she’s finally getting some help in front of her offensively, which she doesn’t even need because she’s taken matters into her own hands.”

Now, the Blue Devils, now known as KenGI-Port, are the only undefeated team in the league at 8-0, and part of the credit is directed towards Bourgeault. This season, the senior has gone 294 minutes and 40 seconds without conceding a goal in league play, which is believed to be a Federation record. Through her torrid start, she has recorded six shutouts, 122 saves, and a save percentage of 99.2%.

The Lone goal Bourgeault surrendered was in a nonleague game.

Bourgeault, who will continue her career at Concordia University Wisconsin, is in awe to have protected the net this long with such efficiency.

“It’s crazy, I never thought this would happen,” Bourgeault said. “The team I have in front of me is amazing and they do everything they can to help and they play so well.”

When Bourgeault didn’t play for two games this season, her backup, senior Jordan Hofschneider, recorded two shutouts and, combined, the two haven’t given up a goal in 384 minutes and 40 seconds against local competition.

“It’s nice to have two goalies as I have,” Orlowski said. “You can rotate them on most nights. Jordan, I’ve seen a bigger difference from when she was a freshman to now. She would be a starting goalie on any other team but ours, that’s how good I think she is. It shows because she’s gotten minutes and putting together a streak of her own.”

Hofschneider’s play over the past two seasons has been reassuring for Orlowski because it shows that he has depth and can use it whenever he wants, although Bourgeault will usually be his starter. Just having her on the ice allows the Blue Devils’ offense to become more aggressive.

“Her play allows our team to function differently,” Orlowski said. “I’ve started to make my defense become more aggressive in the Offensive zone because you know if you screw up and give up an odd-man Rush or a breakaway, you know you have Carolyn back there and chances are she’s going to Rescue you . You might as well take that chance to get some more offense and score against these teams rather than sit back. If I was Interviewed at the beginning of the year, I would’ve thought my team would’ve been very offensive-minded and not as well defensively. She’s completely changed that this year and is having a really good year.”

Orlowski has watched Bourgeault develop through the years. He’s seen her become the leader of the team, instructing her teammates where to be, and becoming one of the most consistent players on the team. Of all the traits that impress the coach, one is her IQ on the ice, a trait he believes has separated her from other Western New York goalies.

“She has a very good command of the puck on the rebound,” Orlowski said. “She’ll make the initial stop and then she’ll track down the rebound because she knows where it’s going. That’s one of the things most goalies have a hard time with. They’ll make the initial save, but don’t know where the rebound is going. When you know where the rebound is going, you know how to make that second save. She’s been very in control of her body, which is great.”

Being able to develop with her teammates, play at a high level after a winless season two years ago, and capitalize off of a 10-3-1 season last year while accomplishing personal and team goals has brought Joy to the team, which has grown closer.

“Over the last few years, our Chemistry as a team has gotten better,” Bourgeault said. “We’ve gotten so much closer and that team bond and Chemistry compared to what we used to have is so much better and tighter. It’s really helping us perform well on the ice at practice and when we hang out. It makes the game a lot more enjoyable and stress is taken off because each girl is playing for one another.”