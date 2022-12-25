Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

JONES SCORES ON DEFENSE – HAS NOW SCORED ON OFFENSE, DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

Rookie DB Marcus Jones returned a third quarter interception 69 yards for a touchdown. He has now scored a touchdown in three different phases, the first New England player to do so and the first NFL player to do so in at least the last 45 years (since 1978) per the Elias Sports Bureau. Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown vs. the New York Jets on Nov. 20 and scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass vs. Buffalo on Dec 1. The only other player in the Super Bowl era to score a 40-plus touchdown in each of those ways in their entire career is Deion Sanders.

Jones continued as a three-phase threat, playing on defense, offense and special teams. He started at cornerback and recorded a team-high 14 total tackles, returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown, recovered a fumble at the Cincinnati 44-yard line in the fourth quarter, had one reception for 15 yards, returned two punts for 11 yards and returned 3 kicks for 65 yards.

JA’WHAUN BENTLEY HAS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME WITH 10 TACKLES

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley finished with 11 total tackles for his third consecutive 10-plus tackle game after he had 10 tackles at Arizona on Dec. 12 and 10 tackles at Las Vegas on Dec. 18. He became the first Patriots player since LB Jamie Collins in 2014 to register 10 tackles in three straight games. Collins had 13 tackles vs. NY Jets on Oct. 16, 11 tackles vs. Chicago on Oct. 26 and 11 tackles vs. Denver on Nov. 2.

BENTLEY GOES OVER 100 TACKLES FOR THE SEASON

Ja’Whaun Bentley has a team-leading 106 total tackles, reaching 100 total tackles for the second straight season. He had a career-high 108 total tackles in 2021.

UCHE ADDS TO HIS SACK TOTAL

LB Josh Uche registered a 3-yard sack in the second quarter to push his 2022 total to 11½ sacks, all in the last eight games. He leads the NFL in sacks since Week 8 with his 11½ sacks.

MCCOURTY TIED FOR FIRST AMONG ALL ACTIVE PLAYERS IN INTERCEPTIONS

DB Devin McCourty picked off a Joe Burrow pass in the second quarter and is now tied with Harrison Smith for the most interceptions among all active players with 34. McCourty’s 34 interceptions are third in team history to the 36 by Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn.

MCCOURTY BECOMES FOURTH PATRIOT WITH AT LEAST 40 TAKEAWAYS

McCourty has 40 career takeaways, tying Ty Law for third most in franchise history.

KENDRICK BOUNRE HAD FIRST 100-YARD GAME

WR Kendrick Bourne finished with 6 receptions for 100 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career. His previous high was 98 yards vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021.

BOURNE SCORES FIRST TD OF THE SEASON

Bourne scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for his first touchdown of the season.

BOURNE HAS THE LONGEST RUN OF HIS CAREER

Bourne had a 29-yard run in the second quarter, his longest run of his career. His previous long was an 18-yard run at Indianapolis on Dec. 18, 2021. It is the 16th time in team history that the Patriots have had a 20-yard run by a wide receiver in a game.

JUDO INCREASES SACK TOTAL

LB Matthew Judon registered a 2-yard sack in the second quarter to increase his 2022 total to 15½ sacks. Andree Tippett is the only New England player to have more sacks in a season than Judon. Tippett had 18½ in 1984 and 16½ in 1985.

MAC JONES HAS FIFTH 40-YARD TOUCHDOWN

QB Mac Jones completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to WR Jakobi Meyers in the fourth quarter for his fifth 40-yard touchdown pass of his career and his second 48-yard touchdown pass of the season. He had a 48-yard touchdown pass to DB Marcus Jones vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1.

MEYERS HAS THE LONGEST RECEPTION OF HIS CAREER