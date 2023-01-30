Kendric Davis shines again in win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – The game was tied early in the second half, and the Memphis basketball team got off five field goal attempts on one possession.

None of them went down.

Tulsa responded by putting together a 6-2 mini-run. Enter: Kendrick Davis. The Tigers’ star made each of his team’s next three field goal attempts – including back-to-back 3-pointers – then sank his fourth consecutive shot at the 13:17 mark to give Memphis (17-5, 7-2 AAC) the lead for good. Penny Hardaway’s team finished off the Golden Hurricane 80-68 at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. It sits a half-game behind Temple for second place in the league standings and a full-game behind first-place Houston.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button