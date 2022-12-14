Kendric Davis not enough in loss to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − Kendric Davis’ latest star turn, this time against No. 4 Alabama on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum, wasn’t enough to extend Memphis basketball’s winning streak.

Despite Davis scoring 30 points, a season-high for the preseason All-American, the Crimson Tide (9-1) made 10 3-pointers to the Tigers’ (8-3) one. Leaning on their Perimeter prowess, Alabama held Memphis off 91-88, snapping the Tigers’ winning streak at six.

Foul trouble and Tide freshman Brandon Miller (24 points) plagued the Tigers early and often. DeAndre Williams, after scoring 15 points and pulling down nine rebounds, fouled out with 6:17 left in the game. Despite Davis’ best efforts, Miller’s 21 second-half points were too much for Memphis to overcome.

The Tigers also missed Malcolm Dandridge, who left the game with more than eight minutes left due to an injury.

