Kendric Davis expected to play vs. Texas A&M

Memphis basketball star guard Kendric Davis is expected to play against Texas A&M Saturday (6 pm, ESPNU).

Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway said Friday that Davis, his leading scorer (19.5 ppg), tweaked his right ankle late in Tuesday’s loss against fourth-ranked Alabama.

“Kendric’s feeling good. Well, I can’t say ‘good,’ (because) he tweaked his right ankle again,” said Hardaway. “But it’s not severe.”

That’s the good news. The bad news, which came earlier this week and was reiterated by Hardaway Friday, is senior big man Malcolm Dandridge will not play against the Aggies. Hardaway said Dandridge suffered a Grade 2 sprain to his left ankle in the second half Tuesday against the Crimson Tide. He was, according to Hardaway, scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday but the swelling was so much that they decided to postpone it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button