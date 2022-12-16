Kendric Davis expected to play vs. Texas A&M

Memphis basketball star guard Kendric Davis is expected to play against Texas A&M Saturday (6 pm, ESPNU).

Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway said Friday that Davis, his leading scorer (19.5 ppg), tweaked his right ankle late in Tuesday’s loss against fourth-ranked Alabama.

“Kendric’s feeling good. Well, I can’t say ‘good,’ (because) he tweaked his right ankle again,” said Hardaway. “But it’s not severe.”

That’s the good news. The bad news, which came earlier this week and was reiterated by Hardaway Friday, is senior big man Malcolm Dandridge will not play against the Aggies. Hardaway said Dandridge suffered a Grade 2 sprain to his left ankle in the second half Tuesday against the Crimson Tide. He was, according to Hardaway, scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday but the swelling was so much that they decided to postpone it.

The Tigers (8-3) will likely increase Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu’s playing time in Dandridge’s absence, while also lining DeAndre Williams up more at the five position and giving Elijah McCadden more minutes as a small-ball four.

Akobundu-Ehiogu has played in 10 games this season, averaging 8.6 minutes per game. He’s averaging 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds a game. Despite the limited usage, the 6-10 athlete is tied for the team lead in blocks (12).

“He knows and understands now that it’s go-time, for sure,” said Hardaway. “(We want him to) set good screens, protect the rim and rebound. He’s grown a ton in practice with his footwork, his ball handling, his finishes. He’s getting a better understanding of what we’re trying to do and he’s had a great attitude throughout (the season) as well.”

No change to the starting lineup

While the Tigers lost Dandridge on Tuesday, the game against Alabama marked the debut of 6-3 transfer guard Damaria Franklin.

They scored 8 points and grabbed six rebounds in 18 minutes. Franklin missed the first 10 games of the season while awaiting an NCAA ruling on his mental health waiver request.

Hardaway said he was pleased with the way Franklin played, but he does not plan to alter the starting lineup to include the former Illinois-Chicago star. Hardaway plans to continue to roll with Davis, Alex Lomax, Jayden Hardaway, DeAndre Williams and Chandler Lawson Saturday against the Aggies.

But Franklin will get plenty of playing time, Hardaway said, including alongside Davis and Lomax. That three-guard combination would give Memphis a smaller look, but that doesn’t matter to Hardaway.

“Those guys are tough and toughness wins, in my book,” he said. “That three-guard lineup is gonna be together a lot.”

Franklin said it doesn’t matter to him whether he’s in the starting lineup or not.

“That’s really not my focus,” he said Friday. “My focus is just on getting in the game and doing what I’ve got to do.”

What does he feel like he’s got to do?

“I would say just bringing that dog,” they said. “Just doing whatever Coach asks me to do. Go out there and play defense. Not so much on the scoring end. Just doing the little stuff. I’m going to do whatever it takes to stay on the floor. If that’s rebounding, playing defense, getting 50-50 balls, whatever. I’m up to the task to do it.”

Hardaway declines to comment on new NCAA sanctions

On Thursday, the NCAA announced and Memphis acknowledged that the Tigers committed recruiting violations during the 2021-22 academic year.

Specifically, the violations involved in-home visits with a prospect before the appropriate recruiting period based on that prospect’s year in high school. Coaches aren’t permitted to conduct in-home visits with a prospect until they complete their sophomore year of high school.

As a result, the program has received one year of probation (on top of the three years’ probation from the infractions case recently settled by the IARP), a two-week ban on all communications related to recruiting, a reduction of in-person recruiting days by four, the loss of two official visits, and a $5,000 fine. Memphis also self-imposed multiple penalties during the 2021-22 academic year.

Hardaway was mum on the subject when asked about it Friday.

“I wish I could talk about it, but I can’t talk about it,” he said.

