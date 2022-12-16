Kendric Davis dethrones Terrence Shannon Jr. in top 10 transfers update

Memphis guard Kendric Davis and Illinois wing Terrence Shannon Jr. were two highly-ranked transfers who have transformed into two of the best players in the country at their new homes. But it’s not all Sunshine and Rainbows in the transfer portal. Fardaws Aimaq was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal this offseason. It was a big win for Texas Tech when the Utah Valley transfer picked Mark Adams’ Squad over teams like Iowa and Washington. But Aimaq’s tenure at Texas Tech appears to be over before he even played a single second. Aimaq is recovering from a foot injury, and he is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

To make matters worse, Goodman reported that Aimaq is transferring because “he is being rushed back too quickly by Mark Adams from injury.”

Losing Aimaq stings a little less for Texas Tech because of the emergence of sophomore big man Daniel Batcho who is an Absolute tank. But warning bells could be ringing in Texas Tech after the Red Raiders lost lynchpins like Kevin McCullar and Shannon to the transfer portal.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

We updated our Weekly power rankings of the most impactful transfers so far this season as well as other top individual performances across the college basketball landscape: