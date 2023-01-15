Kendric Davis buzzer-beater lifts Tigers vs. Temple

Kendric Davis to the rescue.

The severely shorthanded Memphis basketball team sidestepped serious trouble Sunday, escaping with a 61-59 win over Temple in Philadelphia.

With the game tied and 2.1 seconds left on the clock, Davis took the in-bounds pass from Johnathan Lawson and knocked down a long, fallaway jumper from the corner to make winners out of the Tigers. His buzzer-beater set off a spirited celebration inside The Liacouras Center, with Davis at the bottom of a Memphis dogpile.

The Tigers (13-5, 3-2 AAC), missing Seniors Alex Lomax, Malcolm Dandridge and Jayden Hardaway, dressed just nine Scholarship players. Fortunately for Memphis, two of them were Davis and DeAndre Williams. In a game that featured 14 lead changes, Davis and Williams combined for 40 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Temple drops to 10-9 and 4-2 in league play.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL VS. TEMPLE:Scouting report, score Prediction

SIGN UP:Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Davis, fresh off his career-high 42-point game in Wednesday’s loss at UCF, shook off a rough start to score 16 of his 20 points in the second half. Memphis got 10 points from Davis during a 3:49 stretch that erased a seven-point deficit and tied the game with 3:58 remaining.

After Damian Dunn’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds left tied the game at 59-59 for the Owls, Davis raced the ball up the floor and took it to the rack. But Coach Penny Hardaway called a timeout before the play materialized.

Williams, who scored 13 points in the first half, also finished with 20 points. Keonte Kennedy contributed six points, four assists and three steals.

Ugly first-half offense

The way Sunday’s first 20 minutes played out offensively made for a tough watch. Even the casual observers inside The Liacourous Center or watching on ESPN2 were probably turned off.

Memphis, which led 25-23 at the break, shot 36.7% from the field and just 15.4% from the 3-point line. Temple was somehow worse, finishing the first half 7-for-27 from the floor and 1-for-11 (9.1%) from deep.

The Tigers’ Lone bright spot was Williams, who had the only two made 3-pointers in the first half. The senior forward had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks before intermission. The rest of the team was 6-for-20 with 10 boards. Memphis was out-rebounded 23-16 by halftime.

Personnel limitations

Further complicating matters in the first half was all-too-familiar foul trouble for Memphis.

With only nine Scholarship players dressed out (including freshman Ian Granja, who came into the game having played just 5 minutes all season), Damaria Franklin, Elijah McCadden and Johnathan Lawson found themselves with two fouls each before halftime.

Making matters worse, McCadden picked up his third less than three minutes into the second half and Franklin picked up his third with 11:25 left in the game.

Injury timeline updates

Prior to tip-off Sunday, Hardaway did not divulge any new specifics regarding Lomax’s injury. But he did offer a potential timeline for his return.

“Right now, we’re just taking it day to day,” Hardaway said during his pregame radio interview with play-by-play man Dave Woloshin. “But I’m thinking at least a week or two. That’s the least.”

Hardaway was more optimistic about Dandridge’s return. “Maybe another week,” they said.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at [email protected] or on Twitter @munzly.