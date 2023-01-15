Kendric Davis buzzer-beater lifts Tigers vs. Temple

Kendric Davis to the rescue.

The severely shorthanded Memphis basketball team sidestepped serious trouble Sunday, escaping with a 61-59 win over Temple in Philadelphia.

With the game tied and 2.1 seconds left on the clock, Davis took the in-bounds pass from Johnathan Lawson and knocked down a long, fallaway jumper from the corner to make winners out of the Tigers. His buzzer-beater set off a spirited celebration inside The Liacouras Center, with Davis at the bottom of a Memphis dogpile.

The Tigers (13-5, 3-2 AAC), missing Seniors Alex Lomax, Malcolm Dandridge and Jayden Hardaway, dressed just nine Scholarship players. Fortunately for Memphis, two of them were Davis and DeAndre Williams. In a game that featured 14 lead changes, Davis and Williams combined for 40 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Temple drops to 10-9 and 4-2 in league play.

