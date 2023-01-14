Ken Schreiber’s parting thoughts as the college football season closes

No longer is college football just a fall sport. It’s a season that never ends, with coaches focusing on recruiting; the transfer portal; name, image and likeness deals; and Molding coaching staffs as there are usually annual changes. That will get them to spring practice and eventually the summer when everyone reports for the coming season. Off the field, there continue to be developments both at the Universities and within the conferences.

Last year, Georgia won its second championship in 41 years (1980). This year, the Dawgs won their second in a row and show no signs of slowing down. Right now, the question has to be asked: Has Georgia surpassed Alabama has “King of the Hill?” It says here that as long as Nick Saban is at Alabama, it will always be the team to beat. This year, Alabama lost two games and both were on the last play. (Of course, losing quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL will leave huge shoes to fill.)

Warren takes his talents to Chicago

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced he was leaving the conference to become president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren has held positions with NFL teams before, but it appears he was not offered a contract extension and his three-year reign is over.

Warren was the architect of the expansion of the Big 10 to 16 teams, adding USC and UCLA. He helped negotiate the Big Ten’s seven-year, $7-billion rights fee and his exit leaves a huge void in arguably one of the two most powerful jobs in NCAA sports.

