KemperSports takes over at Winnetka Golf Club – Chicago Tribune

KemperSports, which already oversees a series of Chicago area golf courses, has been selected to manage the Winnetka Golf Club.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Winnetka community,” KemperSports Vice President Vince Juarez said at a December 15 Winnetka Park District board meeting.

Under the agreement set to run through the end of 2027, the Park District will pay KemperSports monthly fees and incentives based on annual revenues generated.

KemperSports takes over Golf Club’s operations amid the ongoing renovations of the Golf Club’s nine-hole and 18-hole courses. Both are scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.

While the courses are closed, the driving range and indoor facilities will remain open and Kemper intends to bring in other programming such as lessons and clinics, according to Juarez.

Juarez added KemperSports staff would attempt to locate other courses for Golf Club regulars to play while the renovation proceeds.

“We need to educate, entertain and engage our golfers to keep them through this process and get them excited,” Park Board President Warren James said.

Once the renovation is completed, KemperSports believes it will deliver a greater experience for the Golfers including enhanced food and beverage service and improved player programming.

“As an industry leader based here in Chicago, KemperSports brings a unique combination of proven national experience paired with unrivaled local understanding and focus supported by success stories of community facilities just like Winnetka, especially across the Chicagoland area,” Park District Executive Director John Peterson said. “We look forward to working with its first-class team to make Winnetka Golf Club the thriving community asset we know it can be, and welcoming Golfers of all ages and skill levels during and after the renovation.”

KemperSports Manages 12 area golf courses including facilities in Lake Forest, Evanston and Glenview.

Daneil I. Dorfman is a freelance reporter with Pioneer Press.