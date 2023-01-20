KemperSports selected to manage 36-hole Nebraska club

KemperSports, a leading golf, sports, entertainment and hospitality company, has been selected by Joel Jacobs and 93 Capital Group to manage full resort operations at Dismal River Club in Mullen, Nebraska. The company will focus on strengthening Dismal River’s Reputation as one of the Midwest’s premier private destination Clubs while Enhancing the member and guest experience.

“Dismal River is an incredibly special destination in the Sandhills,” KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner said. “The two courses designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Doak are very highly regarded and the club amenities are first class. We are excited to work with Joel Jacobs to carry out his vision and elevate the member and guest experience.”

Nestled among the Sandhills of western Nebraska, Dismal River has attracted visitors from across the world since the opening of its Nicklaus-designed White Course in 2006. The complementary Doak layout (Red Course) opened in 2013. In 2017, Jacobs, a Mullen native , assumed leadership of the club and expanded its offerings to include 80 rooms, 17 guided hunting and fishing experiences, an array of outdoor excursions such as horseback riding, Kayaking and mountain biking, rustic-inspired Lodging amenities and several different dining options.

“We are very excited to be working with KemperSports as we continue to develop the property and work towards improving the overall member experience,” Jacobs said. “The high-level customer service programming they have built from decades of experience will be a great resource for our club’s unique remote location.”