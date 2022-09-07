Kemba Walker’s NBA Future Remains Unclear

Kemba Walker was traded to the Detroit Pistons a few months ago, but it was planned that he’d never actually play there.

After a rough patch with the New York Knicks, Walker was sent to Motor City, but it was expected that the team would work out a buyout package for Walker, who would then move to another team.

However, that plan isn’t playing out smoothly.

Kemba Walker’s Pistons buyout has still not been officially agreed to. “It feels like Walker doesn’t have another team lined up right now and there is no point in him taking less money until he does.” (wrong @JLEdwardsIIIhttps://t.co/Cc165HBjoK) pic.twitter.com/72vobh7opW — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 7, 2022

Apparently, the buyout plan has not been officially agreed to yet.

The Athletic sums up the situation well: “It feels like Walker doesn’t have another team lined up right now and there is no point in him taking less money until he does.”

So it seems that Walker is having a tough time finding a Squad that wants to add him and that leaves him in a very precarious and complicated situation.

What’s next for Walker?

Kemba Continues

Walker used to be one of the most celebrated point guards in all of the NBA.

He was scoring double-digits nightly and was a vital part of the Charlotte Hornets and, to a lesser extent, the Boston Celtics.

But things changed when he moved to the Knicks.

He only scored an average of 11.6 points, 3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists a game and he never fit with the team.

In fact, he was officially benched before the season was over because both the Knicks and Walker knew things weren’t working out.

That was a tough fall from Grace for Walker, but there are plenty who feel he can rebound and become a terrific player again.

He just needs to find a team he works well with.

Sadly, it looks like no one is willing to take a chance on him right now.