Kemba Walker waived by Mavericks as career reaches crossroads

Last month, Kemba Walker dropped 32 points on the Cavaliers for his highest output in nearly a year. It was also the Mavericks’ guard’s first start since Feb. 16, his last in-game appearance for the Knicks.

But it wasn’t a sign of things to come for the 32-year-old.

The Mavericks waived the veteran guard before his contract became fully guaranteed this weekend, ESPN reported on Friday.

Walker signed with Dallas in late November, hoping to resurrect his career after knee problems led to his time with the Knicks and Celtics being cut short. He averaged eight points and 2.1 assists in 16 minutes per game during his time with the Mavericks, which lasted just nine games.

Walker is among many NBA players whose contracts would become guaranteed if not waived by 5 pm on Saturday. Therefore, to avoid owing Walker the full Veteran minimum, the team cut him loose.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted that the Mavericks saved nearly $700,000 by waiving Walker prior to the deadline.

Walker shot 42.1 percent from the field with the Mavs and just 25 percent from the 3-point line, hitting just 7 of 28 shots from deep.

The Mavs were Walker’s fifth team since leaving the Charlotte Hornets for Boston in the summer of 2019, succeeding current Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving in the process. That also includes stretches with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons the previous two off-seasons, although Walker never officially suited up for either.

Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists in 37 starts at point guard for the New York Knicks in the 2021-22 season. Getty Images

Having last made an All-Star team in 2020 shortly before the pandemic, and with well-documented knee issues that have plagued him since leaving Charlotte, this could potentially be the end of the line for the 12-year NBA Veteran who’ll turn 33 in May.