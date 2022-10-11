Kemba Walker ‘waiting’ for NBA team to call after Knicks falling-out

Kemba Walker’s phone has not been ringing with calls from NBA teams in need of his services.

With the start of the regular season less than two weeks away, the veteran point guard, 32, told The Boston Globe that “nobody’s reached out” to ask him about a job.

Walker was traded from the Knicks to the Pistons in July, and is expected to be bought out once he and Detroit agree on terms. The four-time NBA All-Star, however, is not calling it a career just yet.

“As far as closing my career, I’ve got a few more years left in my opinion, so I’m not thinking about that yet,” Walker said. “We’ll see. I’m just waiting. [Nobody’s] reached out to me. I’m just waiting.”

Walker appeared in 37 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 assists, before head coach Tom Thibodeau permanently planted him on the bench.

Knicks guard Kemba Walker shoots a free throw during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 11, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NBAE via Getty Images

Prior to his short-lived Knicks tenure, Walker spent two seasons with the Celtics and averaged 19.3 points per game. The point guard had dealt with a nagging knee injury, and Boston traded him to Oklahoma City. Walker later agreed to a buyout with the Thunder and signed with the Knicks in August 2021.

Walker — who spent the first eight seasons of his NBA career with the Hornets — said he would welcome a reunion with the Charlotte team [then Bobcats] that drafted him ninth overall in 2011.

“I’ve got something in the tank, for sure,” Walker said. “I feel great. I’m going to be honest. I’m going to have my opportunity. I’m not in any rush right now. I’m just grinding and trying to feel as good as I can. And right now, I feel great. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long time. I’m just waiting for the opportunity.

“I just want to be able to play basketball again; I don’t care if it’s the bench or not. I started off my career playing basketball coming off the bench. Who cares?

“I just want to be able to play ball like I love to do, being around some great, great teammates and just have fun.”