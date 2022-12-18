Kemba Walker Shines for Undermanned Dallas Mavs; Coach Jason Kidd to Start Christian Wood?

The up-and-down season for the Dallas Mavericks continued on Saturday night, as they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 100-99. The loss dropped Dallas to 15-15 on the year.

The Mavs put up a valiant effort on the second night of a back-to-back in Cleveland, especially when considering Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber didn’t play. Meanwhile, all of the Cavs’ regulars played on Saturday.

