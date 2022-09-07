Kemba Walker not drawing interest from NBA teams?

Earlier this offseason, Kemba Walker was traded to the Pistons by the Knicks. Both the player and his new team reportedly want to part ways.

It is reported that both sides have reached an agreement on a number that the four-time NBA All-Star would be paid to complete the buy-out, but Walker is hesitant to proceed. The point guard is set to earn a little over $9 million next season.

However, it appears that the player is not getting any serious interest from other teams that would make him comfortable taking the buy-out money from the Pistons.

Via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic:

Per sources, the Pistons and Walker had agreed on a number, which was a few million less than what he’s owed. However, and this is just an educated hunch, Walker has yet to officially agree to the terms of the buyout because, well, a player usually takes a buyout when he’s sure that he can sign with another team and make up some of the money he gave back. So, if you read the tea leaves, it sounds like Walker is unsure that another team out there is interested in his services at this exact point in time. If that’s the case, Walker doesn’t have to take less money just to sit at home. Walker, instead, could force the Pistons to pay him everything he is owed, even if they just waive him on their own accord. To sum it all up in one sentence: It feels like Walker doesn’t have another team lined up right now and there is no point in him taking less money until he does.

This past season Walker averaged 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25.6 minutes per game for New York.