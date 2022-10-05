Kelso Thompson’s return unites Kelso in Sweep of Evergreen

The Daily News Sports Staff



VANCOUVER — The Kelso volleyball team provided a glimpse of its full potential Tuesday with a sweep over Evergreen in 3A Greater St. Helens League play with wins of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-13.

Emily Thompson returned to the fold for the Hilanders after sitting out Saturday’s action at the Monarch Challenge and her presence was immediately evident. Thompson finished with a team-high 17 assists and four aces in the win. Presley Nippert led Kelso’s offense with 11 kills while adding two blocks.

“The team played as a unit, stuck to the game plan and improved our game IQ,” Kelso Coach Michelle Mury said.

Rielee Gourde notched seven kills on a .438 hitting percentage and added six digs with a passer rating of 2.56. Lucy Hight posted six kills for Kelso with a .417 swing rate against the Plainsmen.

Royal Grafton added six kills and helped keep the Hilanders in the system with a 2.33 passer rating. Annalee Johnson tallied four aces, Ruby Sereday posted eight digs, Olivia Chilton led the team with four blocks and Natalie Bair added 10 assists.

Last but not least, Halle Johnson contributed five digs and seven assists in a well-balanced win for the visitors in blue and gold.

Kelso (7-1, 4-1 league) will host Skyview on Thursday.