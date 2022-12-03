Kelso gets together to top Mark Morris

Sam Barbee for The Daily News



She got her teammates together for coffee. They went bowling. They gathered together not as teammates on a basketball team, but as peers. The result? A more fully connected team that is young, true, but also oddly experienced.

“Being the only senior, I feel like that’s kind of my role,” Grumbois said. “Having a lot of sophomores like we do, they’re stepping up really well. And me having to play that leader role is a lot easier when they step up.”

That connectedness and burgeoning experience was on display as the Lassies held off a Furious second half charge by the Mark Morris Monarchs 49-43 at Ted M. Natt Court on Friday night in a non-league rivalry contest.

Grumbois led the Lassies in scoring with 14 points and McKenzie Milligan added 12. Isabella Merzoian had 20 for the Monarchs and was the focal point in Mark Morris’ comeback attempt.

“We brought what we were doing in the second half of the Skyview game, and that’s really what got us there,” Kelso Coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost said. “The girls were just diving on the floor, and I said, ‘That’s what we gotta do when we’re all 5-foot-5,’ except for Milligan.”

Let’s start with the Lassies.

A year ago, Frost took a team full of freshmen all the way to the state tournament. Undersized but quick, Kelso used his pressure to limit offenses and create offense out of whole cloth. It’s becoming a trademark of Frost-coached teams.

Now, those freshmen are sophomores and have an unusual mix of youth and experience. How often do you see a roster full of sophomores and think, “What an experienced group?”

“With what we have, there’s only two girls who didn’t play with us last year at the varsity level,” Frost said. “For us to have all of these Returners back, yeah we’re super young, but they were all (contributing) freshmen last year.

“With the leadership of Lexi, she’s brought them in in the fall, she’s taken them to coffee, to go shooting in the gym. The Chemistry that we’re coming in (with) this year, even though we’re young it’s so much stronger than any other year.”

Friday night, that press was exceptional for a half. Kelso’s pressure forced Mark Morris’ experienced guards into some unforced turnovers and Merzoian had to retreat to the bench after committing her third foul.

After sixteen minutes of basketball, Kelso held a 27-15 advantage and appeared to be in control.

And here’s where we move on to the Monarchs.

One of the parts of small-ish school prep sports, especially with multi-sport athletes, is how seasons bleed into one another. If there is a bad thing about successful teams it’s that they take away time from the next sport in line.

In this case, it’s the Monarchs’ Trophy run in volleyball bleeding into Coach Sean Atkins’ basketball season.

Still, nobody is complaining. Success is success, and often that kind of success itself is taken into other sports. But the Monarchs have only had a handful of practices with a full Squad — five or six, Atkins wasn’t sure exactly how many — and the offseason Rust hasn’t fully been shaken off.

But Friday’s result doesn’t indicate a team that has far to go. Instead, it indicates a team that has already traveled a vast distance together, and it isn’t far from reaching its destination.

“We think we should be in the hunt at the end of the season for first place in the league,” Atkins said. “We got the experienced point guard play. We got post play. We got some shooting. We’ve got the pieces that are necessary as long as we can just put them all together.”

The Monarchs themselves are experienced, even if Friday’s effort carried with it evidence of oxidation.

This group of Seniors — Maddi Noel, Hallie Watson, Mo Harris, Brooklyn Schlecht and Merzoian — have been varsity players since their freshmen season and have worked their way from rare wins to a competitive and scrappy bunch.

That was evidenced Friday.

After Kelso used its pressure to frustrate the Monarchs en route to a 27-15 lead, the Monarchs embarked on a comeback attempt that came up ever so short.

Grumbois started the third quarter with a three pointer after a Milligan block, and that extended the Kelso advantage to 15 at 30-15. It was Kelso’s largest lead.

With just under three minutes left in the third quarter, Harris banked in a three of her own and the Monarchs didn’t let Kelso cross the time line. It cut the hosts’ deficit to just eight points with momentum turning towards the Monarchs.

Kelso pushed the lead back to 12 in the fourth quarter after Grumbois chased down her own miss and scored with 7:16 on the clock in the final period.

Five minutes later, Merzoian drilled her first of two fourth quarter 3s and Mark Morris was within four at 40-36 with 2:30 to play. Merzoian’s first half foul-trouble-induced absence was a big factor in the Halftime count. When she went to the bench the Monarchs were down just two points.

With under a minute to play, Merzoian hit her second three pointer of the final period, and Mark Morris pulled within one.

In a wild sequence with under 30 seconds left, Mark Morris almost came up with a steal, but a Desperate Scrum for the Loose ball eventually resulted in a Kelso runout, and the Lassies took a 46-43 lead. It was an advantage that Grumbois put on ice with enough free throws down the stretch.

From Kelso’s perspective, it was good to Escape at The Natt, which is most certainly not an easy place to play.

“We’re gonna have some bumps and bruises, and I knew today was going to be rough because of how many Seniors they have,” Frost said. “But I guess we only needed one (senior) to finish out the game.

“I’m glad (the game) is only 32 minutes.”

And for Mark Morris, it was an indication of what’s to come, and probably one of the tougher tests the Monarchs will face before the postseason.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t win,” Merzoian said. “It’s definitely just fuel for fire.”

Mark Morris (0-1) visits Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday at 7 pm

Kelso (1-1) visits Prairie next Friday at 7 pm