Kelso falters against Prairie, again

The Daily News Sports Staff



KELSO — Kelso Hosted 3A Greater St. Helens conference-leading Prairie on Friday with a chance to not only exact some revenge on the Falcons, but to tie them atop the conference standings.

Unfortunately, for the second time this season, Kelso fell in four sets to a young Prairie team, losing by scores of 14-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-23 and snapping a 10-game winning streak.

As evidenced by the scores, the Hilanders were in every set. A point here and a point there were the difference as the bounces refused to go Kelso’s way against a Prairie team with just four Seniors on the roster.

Rielee Gourde had a team-high 15 kills to lead the Hilanders while teammate Josie McNew slammed 10 kills and Presley Nippert had nine kills.

“We switched things up a bit with Ruby (Sereday) as libero and she got eight digs in one game with a total of 11,” Kelso Coach Michelle Mury said.

People are also reading…

Halle Johnson served four aces. Annalee Johnson served three aces, provided 12 points on serve and had 15 digs. Natalie Bair had a team-high 22 assists to go with four aces and 10 points on serve.

“(Halle) stepped up and served clutch,” Mury said.

The loss was just the second on the season for the Hilanders, both coming against the Falcons, and kept them squarely in second place in 3A GSHL.

Kelso (15-3, 4-2 league) will play at Camas on Tuesday.