Kelso downed by sharpshooting Tumwater

KELSO — In a game that was rescheduled due to cold, rain and snow the Hilanders ran headlong into a hot hand Monday night. Playing on its home court the Kelso boys basketball team fell 70-50 to Tumwater in a cross-classification contest as Luke Brewer set the T-Birds’ program record for most three pointers.

Brewer hit six 3’s in the contest to push his career total up to 112, breaking the all-time mark set by CJ Geather back in 2018. As a team the T-Birds connected on 12 of 20 shots from way downtown in Kelso.

The night started out with promise for the Hilanders as the teams each netted a dozen points in the first quarter. However, Tumwater began to heat up in the second quarter and took a 35-23 lead into the intermission.

Brewer wound up leading the T-Birds with a game-high 34 points, while Andrew Collings added 15 points.

The second half Returns were similar for the hosts as they were outpaced by nine points in the third quarter before matching Tumwater 15-15 in the fourth quarter after the outcome was already in the bag.

Michael Henderson led Kelso with 17 points. Hayden Yore and Blake Eastham each added 10 points in the loss.

Kelso (1-1, 1-0 league) will hit the road for another non-league contest on Friday for a game at Emerald Ridge.

Comets ice cold from the field in loss to Knappa

NASELLE — Turnovers and a tough shooting night conspired to down the Comets in their long delayed season opener. Naselle shot just 25 percent from the floor in a 49-45 loss to Knappa, Ore. on Monday.

Naselle Coach Bill Olsen didn’t seem to be bothered by the cold shooting in the season debut, but the turnovers will be a point of emphasis going forward.

“We had many chances to win tonight but too many unforced turnovers and poor decision making cost us the win,” Olsen said.

Still, in their first game on the Hardwood since making a run to the State quarterfinals on the gridiron, the Comets connected on just 10 of 39 shots.

Kolten LIndstrom led Naselle with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Jacob Lindstrom added eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals while Jacob Pakenen dropped in 11 points with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Knappa tried his best to let the Comets notch the home win by registering a similarly frigid mark from the field. The Loggers connected on 14 of 42 shots while hitting just 5 of 25 long range attempts.

Raymond Ramirez led Knappa with 13 points and Brewin Emken added 11.

“It’s early. We’re young and we’ll get a lot better as the season progresses,” Olsen said.

Naselle (0-1) was set to hit the road for a game against the Washington School for the Deaf on Tuesday in Vancouver before bringing Firm Foundation to town for a home game on Thursday.

Columbians sunk by dearth of boards at Catlin Gabel

PORTLAND — The Rainier boys basketball team let too many misses get away, Monday, on the way to a 53-39 non-league loss at Catlin Gabel.

The Columbians fell behind by eight points in the first half before earning one back in the third quarter, but a dastardly home stretch doomed the visitors.

Cole Grant led the hosts with 18 points and Evan Rees added 10 of his own.

After putting up a game-high 16 points out of the intermission, Rainier managed just four points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles got back to business as usual.

Josh Ellis led the Columbians with 14 points and six rebounds.

“We played a good game tonight,” Rainer Coach Jared Baughman said. “What got us in trouble tonight was the combination of not getting enough defensive rebounds and not making enough shots in the fourth.”

Colby Biddix added nine points and six boards in the loss, while Duante McGill chipped in seven points. Payton Setzer scored only two points but came away with three steals in the loss.

“We made growth tonight with handling pressure,” Baughman said.

Rainier (0-3) will be back on the court at Scio on Wednesday.